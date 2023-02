Budget flayed

February 02, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Congress spokesperson M. Lakshman on Thursday flayed the Union Budget as lacking in vision and an eyewash to deceive the people of the States going for elections during the current year. He said Dalits, backward classes and the economically and socially vulnerable section of the society have been ignored. ADVERTISEMENT

