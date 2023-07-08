HamberMenu
Budget evokes mixed reactions from stakeholders

Demand for tourism task force not met; lack of focus on farmers’ issues

July 08, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
It is hoped that the ₹1,300 crore allocated for infrastructure in educational institutions to build classrooms and toilets will provide a supportive environment for students to learn.

It is hoped that the ₹1,300 crore allocated for infrastructure in educational institutions to build classrooms and toilets will provide a supportive environment for students to learn.

The State Budget tabled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday continues to evoke mixed reactions from stakeholders from different sectors.

B. Sadashive Gowda, Dean of VTU and Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, said that ₹1,300 crore allocated for ramping up infrastructure in educational institutions to build facilities such as classrooms and toilets will provide a supportive environment for students to learn.

He said the move will also help bring the dropouts back to schools and increase the attendance of girls. In this context Prof. Gowda said the scheme of distribution of egg/peanut chikki/banana to compensate for nutritional deficiency among government school students augured well for the growth of the children.

He said the budget has encouraged establishing innovation  labs — which were limited to technical colleges — in secondary and post-graduate colleges and this will give a fillip to science education with hands-on learning and encourage the learning of new technologies.

The decision to set up 224 new hostels will be a boon to rural and poor students and will benefit students who want to pursue higher education, he said.

Demand for tourism task force not met

Meanwhile, the Hotel Owners’ Association said there was no additional tax burden on the commoners in the State Budget and was hence it was welcome. However, the association said that though the constitution of Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority has been announced there has been no allocation for it. So is the case of airport expansion while there is no mention of a District Task Force for Tourism or Dasara Authority, said association president C. Narayan Gowda.

Farmers’ demands ignored

The Sugarcane Farmers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar said there is no reference to the repeal of Land Reforms Act which is one of the major demands of the farmers. He said though ₹10,000 crore has been allocated for the Anna Bhagya scheme, the same amount can be used to procure rice and other cereals from local farmers and strengthen them economically.

What is disappointing is that the budget is focused only on implementing the five guarantee schemes while there is no focus on farmers’ demands or the issues raised by them, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

