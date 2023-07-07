Budget evokes mixed reaction from industries, Chamber of Commerce

July 07, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Industries’ Association has dubbed the 2023-24 State Budget as disappointing and lacking in vision.

MIA president Vasu, who is a former Congress MLA and was denied a ticket to contest from Chamaraja constituency, said the budget has failed to respond to the requirements of the industry and listed a slew of demands that were not met. He said a demand to reduce the fixed charges on electricity from 9 to 3% has gone unacknowledged while there is no allocation of funds for completion of Mysuru Export Centre. Though a few projects have been announced like the film city, allocation by way of funds has not been earmarked, said Mr. Vasu.

He said the amount allocated to Kidwai unit in Mysuru was ‘‘not sufficient to procure even a single diagnostic equipment’’ and dubbed the budget as disappointing.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the MSME Council General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said the budget was a mixed bag and described it as balanced. He referred to policy measures announced for extending loan on low interest for entrepreneurs belonging to Backward Classes, extension of State Guarantee to loans by SC/ST entrepreneurs from banks, to the tune of ₹2 crore as examples. The proposal to establish common facilitation centres under a PPP model for cluster development of industries will help MSMEs, said Mr. Jain.

Similar views were expressed by Lingaraju, president, Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.