Budget ensures welfare of all sections of society:Yediyurappa

Chikkamagaluru

08 March 2020 00:24 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Saturday that he presented the State Budget with focus on the welfare of all sections of society, including farmers. The government will bear 5% interest charged on loans borrowed by areca growers, he said.

He was speaking at the Renukacharya Jayanti programme organised by Rambhapura Peetha at Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk on Saturday. The Budget, he said, has given importance to irrigation and filling up tanks in rural areas, while enough care has been taken to ensure scientific price for agriculture produce. “Our government is committed to ensuring the welfare of farmers. We have launched many initiatives in this regard,” he said.

The government, he said, had released funds for the construction of a medical college at Chikkamagaluru. Similarly, the government will take steps to implement the Gondi irrigation project as well, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said his ministry would take steps to connect Chikkamagaluru and Balehonnur by train after clearing all the hurdles for the project.

Rambhapuri Mutt seer Prasanna Renuka Veerasomeshwara Swami, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje, Minister C.T. Ravi, and others were present.