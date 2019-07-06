Budget draws criticism, praise from different stakeholders

The Union Budget 2019 tabled in the Parliament on Friday has evoked mixed reactions from stakeholders.

Mysore Industries’ Association (MIA) president Vasu and general secretary Suresh Kumar Jain welcomed the 2% interest subvention scheme for registered GST units on all existing and new MSME loans and said that it will boost MSMEs. The MIA welcomed the creation of a new payment platform for MSMEs and said it will make payments from PSUs and larger industries easier.

The reduction in GST on electric vehicles and skilling the youth population to make them employable in MSMEs were other features welcomed. The MIA also welcomed the increase of customs on import of goods to promote Indian manufacturers and the reduction of GST on electronic goods.

Agriculture

The Federation of Farmers’ Associations expressed disappointment that the budget did not have a roadmap to double farmers’ income. Kurubur Shanthakumar, federation president, said the BJP had promised to double farmers’ income by 2022 but there was no mention of it. The federation said the agricultural sector was in deep crisis owing to drought and floods. “Farmers expected the implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee Report on agriculture, but the budget has ignored it,” Mr. Shanthakumar said.

He also criticised the budget for not addressing some of the grievances raised by the farmers who wanted the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to be streamlined and for a change in the policy related to agricultural loans. He added that the budget was pro-corporate houses.

Education

D.A. Prasanna, founding chancellor, NIE University, Mysuru, was enthusiastic and said the government had introduced a host of powerful reforms that would transform India’s education landscape. The focus to reverse brain-drain and invest in attracting the best minds across the globe through the ‘Study in India’ initiative was welcome, he added.

“There has been a considerable focus on the need for impactful research; the proposal to create a National Research Foundation (NRF), that shall assimilate research grants by the government, as well as focus on building a credible body of research in STEM-based fields and those that are of strategic importance for the country, is a step in the right direction,” said Mr. Prasanna.

The Finance Minister has been pragmatic on the issue of skills development and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) shall encourage the youth to take up skills-based training in the near future and also prepare them to exploit the global job market through focus on teaching foreign languages, AI, ML, Big Data, 3D printing and robotics, he added.