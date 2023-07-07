  1. Filling 899 tanks in Belagavi, Davangere, Ballari, Haveri, Gadag, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Vijayanagara, Koppal, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts at a cost of ₹770 crore
  2. ₹155 crore to operationalise super-speciality hospitals and burn care centres in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi districts
  3. ₹100 crore for building and maintaining 400 community toilet complexes in Kalyana Karnataka
  4. ₹75 crore for comprehensive development of tourist destinations — Hampi, Mailara, Gangapura, Sannati, and the forts of Malkhed, Bidar, Raichur and Kalaburagi
  5. Establishment of new industrial estates at Chittapur in Kalaburagi district and Shahapur in Yadgir district, along with Hubballi, Kodkani in Uttara Kannada district, Kanagala in Belagavi district, Badanaguppe in Chamarajanagar district, and Indi in Vijayapura district
  6. Declaration of Black Buck conservation reserve in Bidar district
  7. Establishment of Janapada Loka in Koppal district