Budget: Boost to tourism sector

February 01, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The hospitality sector in Mysuru has welcomed the allocation for the development of the country’s tourism sector in the interim Union Budget that was presented on Thursday.

The Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association termed the interest-free loans to the states of around ₹75,000 announced in the budget for boosting tourism as a welcome step for developing the sector. This will help improve several sites in the State and also provide employment, said association president Narayana Gowda.

The decision to help with setting up the hotel industry shows priority given to the tourism sector for its overall growth, he said.

“Overall, the budget looks promising with no increase in the taxes,” he added.