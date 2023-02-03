Budget bonanza for Mysuru Railway division 

February 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Railway division has been allotted ₹920 crore for various projects which is one of the highest and is expected to expedite ongoing and pending projects.

Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal who shared the details of the allocation and works with the media here on Friday said that this will enhance connectivity and mobility across Mysuru division.

BG electrification by December

All the broad gauge routes in the Mysuru division will be fully electrified by December 2023, said the DRM. Out of 1132 km, 499 route km of track electrification has been completed as on date. But 271 route km will be electrified by March this year and the remaining 363 route km will be electrified by December 2023.

Amrit Bharat

In the Mysuru Division, 15 railway stations have been identified for development under Amrit Bharat station scheme and each station will receive ₹8 crore to ₹10 crore for improving passenger amenities.

The 15 stations identified for development include Chamarajanagar, Sakleshpur, Subramanya Road, Tiptur, Arsikere, Sagara Jambugaru, Shivamogga Town, Harihar, Ranebennur, Talaguppa, Chitradurga, Bantwal, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Davangere. Once these are completed then an additional 15 stations across the division will be taken for development, said Mr. Agarwal.

These works are in addition to the remodelling of Mysuru railway station whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022..

New lines

The division has receiving funding for six new lines in all and they are Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davanagere new line; Tumakuru-Rayadurga new line; Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur; Kadur-Chikkamagaluru-Sakleshpur new line; Hassan-Belur new line and Hubbali-Chikjajur doubling work said Mr. Agarwal. However, these are taken up as umbrella projects because they are spread across different railway divisions and allocation will be made in proportion to the route length in a particular division

The allotment for new lines is ₹180 crore while doubling between Hubballi and Chikjajur has received ₹150 crore. The Arsikere-Tumakuru doubling work has been allotted ₹75 crore and ₹3 crore has been allotted for doubling the Hosadurga-Chikjajur line.

The allocation under traffic facilities is ₹71 crore and ₹66.3 crore has been allotted for road underbridge and road overbridge in the division. Track renewals has received ₹132.4 crore and signalling and telecommunication works have received ₹25 crore. The total amount to be spent for customer amenities has been pegged at ₹177.4 crore, said Mr. Rahul Agarwal.The division will also eliminate 10 level crossings during the current year, he added.