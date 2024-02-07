Budget allocation to be sought for ₹150 crore-Kabini project: GTD

February 07, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamundeshwari MLA and former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda on Wednesday said the KUWS & DB would be submitting a proposal to the government for allocating grants in the ensuing State budget to the proposed Kabini project for drawing 60 MLD water from the river for easing the drinking water situation in Mysuru taluk.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Gowda said the project has not made headway for over a year with no budget allocation. The project was important for easing drinking water availability in the rural parts of Mysuru. The estimated cost of the project was ₹150 crore and the same would be sought in the Budget, he added.

Hale Undawadi drinking water project

The MLA said the Hale Undawadi drinking water project was in progress at a brisk pace with pipelines being laid and the tanks are being constructed. There was no problem as far as the Hale Undawadi project was concerned as it was going on as scheduled, he added.

The Undawadi project is being implemented at the original estimate of ₹563 crore as the project draws Cauvery water from KRS backwaters. Once the project is implemented, the city and nearly 92 villages will get nearly 300 mld water from Cauvery.

Drinking water during summer

Earlier, presiding over the meeting of officers for reviewing the drinking water situation and other development works in the taluk, the MLA asked the officers to take all necessary measures in view of drought for supplying drinking water during the summer.

In view of the drought, there could be water problems in the days ahead. The officers have to be on alert and ensure that there was no crisis in rural areas. Water and fodder availability has to be the top priority, taking all necessary measures, Mr. Gowda instructed the officers.

The next five months are crucial and therefore the officers must visit villages to assess the water and fodder situation, he told the meeting.

Contingency plan for water supply

The MLA asked the officers to prepare a contingency plan for water supply in summer and warned against neglecting drinking water issues.

Mr. Gowda also assessed the GP-wise water situation, collecting details from the respective PDOs. He also reviewed the MGNREGA works in the taluk.

Addressing the meeting, the MLA said the first priority must be to ensure drinking water supply. The drought management has to be the top priority in Chamundeshwari constituency, he directed the PDOs.

The MLA said the funds available under the 15th Finance can be made use for providing drinking water.

Water crisis in Beerihundi

“I have received complaints of a water crisis in Beerihundi and none of the four borewells in the village were yielding water. In such a situation, the officers must source water from private borewells, by entering into some arrangement with the borewell owners. In the next 15 days, identify private borewells, and lay temporary pipelines for supplying water in the village,” Mr. Gowda told the meeting.

The MLA also told the officers to send a proposal to the government on providing permanent buildings for housing anganwadi centers that are run in rented premises in the constituency. The land required for constructing buildings has to be identified. “I will talk to the concerned Minister during the next Assembly session and try to get the funds and land sanctioned for the buildings.”

He also asked the BEOs and BRCs to prepare the list of schools and colleges where additional classrooms are required so that an action plan be prepared for submitting it to the government seeking grants.