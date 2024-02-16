Budget allocation to aid girl students’ higher education

February 16, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Mysuru

A new building will be constructed for Mysuru’s Maharani Women’s Science College at a cost of ₹54 crores, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his Budget. Also, he has allocated ₹116 crores for the construction of the hostel for the students of Maharani Arts and Commerce College.

The decision will support the higher education of girls as the college has many students coming from rural background.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had allocated ₹150 crore in the 2014 Budget and sanctioned four acres of land to construct the arts and commerce college building and one acre for the hostel in Paduvarahalli, off Hunsur Road, in Mysuru. This infrastructure gave a big boost for the higher education of girl students.

At that time, the allocation made for a college building was the highest among the 417 colleges functioning under the Department of Collegiate Education in Karnataka. The congested college was bifurcated and a new campus came up at Paduvarahalli.

Lack of basic facilities, shortage of classrooms, drinking water, toilets, and a library had been plaguing Maharani’s College. Eight students used to share one hostel room and many started facing health issues because of poor facilities. The new campus ended those problems and helped impart quality education.

This time, the CM decided to improve the science college infrastructure, allocating a sizable sum.