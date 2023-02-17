ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023-24: Many announcements to Kalyana Karnataka with no allocations

February 17, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the State Budget for 2023-24 presented in the Assembly on Friday, has made many attractive announcements for the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. For most of them, however, he has not allocated funds to translate them into reality.

Mr. Bommai said that new Mega Textile Parks in Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Chikkamagaluru districts and mini textile parks in 25 locations in the State would be established on a Public-Private-Partnership model and added that the move would lead to creation of employment to nearly 25,000 people. However, he has not allocated any funds for the projects.

The Chief Minister announced new industrial clusters to be established by Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) at nine places which included Kodkani in Uttara Kannada, Kanagala in Belagavi, Badanaguppe in Chamarajanagara, Chitthapura in Kalaburgi, Byragondanahalli-Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumkur, Humnabad in Bidar, Raichur rural, Hoovinahipparagi in Vijayapura and Molakalmuru in Chitradurga. However, no funds are provided for the purpose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The announcement of establishing a hospital on the lines of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Raichur and also a Super Speciality Hospital in Kumta of Uttara Kannada district too did not carry any budgetary allocations.

The Chief Minister said that, with an aim to commence a Tourist Circuit of Heritage Sites of the State, a grant will be provided for the comprehensive development of the complexes of Sannati Chandralamba Temple and Ganagapura Dattatreya Temple in the district of Kalaburagi and Madhukeshwara Temple of Banawasi but made no fund allocation for the purpose.

The announcements of examining the feasibility of upgrading Bidar and Raichur City Municipality into corporations as per the criteria, commencing the construction of Koppal and Davanagere airports and taking up the projects for filling the various tanks in Jagaluru, Kitturu, Balambeeda, Harapanahalli, Yadagiri and Raichur are among the other announcements that were not provided with any fund support.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US