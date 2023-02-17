Budget 2023-24: Many announcements to Kalyana Karnataka with no allocations

February 17, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the State Budget for 2023-24 presented in the Assembly on Friday, has made many attractive announcements for the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. For most of them, however, he has not allocated funds to translate them into reality.

Mr. Bommai said that new Mega Textile Parks in Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Chikkamagaluru districts and mini textile parks in 25 locations in the State would be established on a Public-Private-Partnership model and added that the move would lead to creation of employment to nearly 25,000 people. However, he has not allocated any funds for the projects.

The Chief Minister announced new industrial clusters to be established by Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) at nine places which included Kodkani in Uttara Kannada, Kanagala in Belagavi, Badanaguppe in Chamarajanagara, Chitthapura in Kalaburgi, Byragondanahalli-Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumkur, Humnabad in Bidar, Raichur rural, Hoovinahipparagi in Vijayapura and Molakalmuru in Chitradurga. However, no funds are provided for the purpose.

The announcement of establishing a hospital on the lines of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Raichur and also a Super Speciality Hospital in Kumta of Uttara Kannada district too did not carry any budgetary allocations.

The Chief Minister said that, with an aim to commence a Tourist Circuit of Heritage Sites of the State, a grant will be provided for the comprehensive development of the complexes of Sannati Chandralamba Temple and Ganagapura Dattatreya Temple in the district of Kalaburagi and Madhukeshwara Temple of Banawasi but made no fund allocation for the purpose.

The announcements of examining the feasibility of upgrading Bidar and Raichur City Municipality into corporations as per the criteria, commencing the construction of Koppal and Davanagere airports and taking up the projects for filling the various tanks in Jagaluru, Kitturu, Balambeeda, Harapanahalli, Yadagiri and Raichur are among the other announcements that were not provided with any fund support.