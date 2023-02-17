Budget 2023-24: Bommai announces ₹5,000 crore special grants to KKRDB

February 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As promised time and again during his visits to Kalaburagi and other cities in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has increased the special grants to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) from ₹3,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore.

In the Budget speech he delivered in the Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister told the house a sum of ₹1,500 crore had been provided for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region in 2020-21 and his government had enhanced the amount to ₹3,000 crore in the previous budget.

“Out of this grant, approval has been given to 3,155 works. To address the regional imbalance, ₹5,000 crore works will be implemented through Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board,” Mr. Bommai said.

“The Chief Minister had, addressing a public meeting on Kalyana Karnataka Utsav on September 17, 2022, promised to increase the special grants from ₹3,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore and he kept his words,” Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Chairman of KKRDB, said in a media note thanking the CM.

Mega dairy in Ballari

Another important announcement announced for the region was the establishment of a mega dairy in Ballari at a cost of ₹100 crore. Mr. Bommai said that the dairy, when commissioned, would have an installed capacity of processing two lakh litres of milk per day.

“A grant of ₹90 crore has been provided by the government for the establishment of a 1 lakh litre capacity mega dairy at Haveri. During the current year, in order to increase milk production in the Kalyana Karnataka area, a mega dairy will be established in Ballari district with a milk processing capacity of 2 lakh litres per day at an expenditure of ₹100 crore,” Mr. Bommai said.

₹100 crore for Anjanadri

The Chief Minister said that a detailed project had been formulated involving various works at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore to provide basic facilities to the tourists in Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district, which was believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. He added that a tender has already been invited for the purpose.

Other major announcements that the Chief Minister made for Kalyana Karnataka with concrete budgetary allocations included the development of 411-km long Bidar-Kalaburagi-Ballari Road as four lanes at a cost of ₹7,650 crore jointly with the National Highways Authority of India and the conservation of Malakhed Fort in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district at a cost of ₹20 crore. Though there are many more announcements for the region, they did not have any allocations.