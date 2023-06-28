Buddhists will be permitted to start college at Bylakuppe: Zameer

June 28, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Buddhist community will be given representation in the minorities commission and a community-run educational institution at Bylakuppe will be permitted to start a college and offer higher education courses, said Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan.

After receiving a memorandum from a delegation of Buddhist monks at the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation office in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Minister said he would hold discussions with the Minister concerned to resolve the issue of students from the community getting caste certificates and voter ID cards.

The delegation requested the Minister for the allotment of a site for educational purposes in Mysuru from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, besides grants to the Choddi Tashi Lumpo Cultural Society which is working under the guidance of the Dalai Lama. The society has over 500 Buddhist monks and is working with the Bodh Gaya Centre in Bihar. Responding to this, the Minister promised to provide funds immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, the delegation felicitated the Minister with a traditional Tibetan honour. It invited the Minister to visit the Mahabodhi Society at Gandhinagar in Bengaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.