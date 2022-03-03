Buddhists irked by Minister’s comment

Criticising Health Minister K. Sudhakar for his “objectionable” remarks on Buddhism, the World Alliance of Buddhists (WAB) has sought an apology from the Minister and also demanded his resignation from the State Cabinet.

At a media conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, WAB national vice-president Bante Dammanaga said that Mr. Sudhakar, at a programme organised by Brahmin Association in Chikkaballapur on February 26, made the “objectionable and false” comments on Buddhism in a bid to appease the Brahmin community.

“Mr. Sudhakar said that Brahmins had saved India from the peril of Buddhism. He tried to portray Buddhism in bad light. Buddhism upholds humanism and preaches noble values in the service of humanity. Lord Buddha’s teachings have received worldwide acceptance and admiration cutting across racial and national barriers. Buddha has been a great force for world peace. Showing Buddha and his teachings in bad light for appeasing a community and gaining political mileage has hurt people’s sentiments,” Dammanaga said.

He urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to remove the Minister from his Council of Ministers for his remarks on Buddhism.