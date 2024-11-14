 />
Buddhist monks to launch 1,000-km padayatra from Sannati to Bengaluru for development of ancient Buddhist site

Published - November 14, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Bhante Wara Jyothi of Andur Buddha Vihar and Banthe Dharmdeep of Devanamapriya Buddha Vihar in Haalhalli (K) of Bidar district addressing a press persons in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday.

Bhante Wara Jyothi of Andur Buddha Vihar and Banthe Dharmdeep of Devanamapriya Buddha Vihar in Haalhalli (K) of Bidar district addressing a press persons in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Buddhist monks and followers of Lord Buddha will launch a 1,000 km 70-day padayatra titled ‘Sannati Panchasheela Padayatra’ from the ancient Buddhist site of Sannati in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district to Bengaluru demanding that the State government allocate ₹500 crore for the Sannati Development Authority to take up comprehensive development of the ancient site and to preserve excavated Stupa remains at Kanaganahalli near Sannati.

Bhante wara Jyothi of Andur Buddha Vihar and Banthe Dharmdeep of Devanamapriya Buddhavihar in Haalhalli (K) of Bidar district, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday, said around 500 followers of Buddha and 50 monks from across the State will participate in the padayatra that begins from November 15 and concludes on January 24, 2025, in Bengaluru.

It would be launched from Sannati and pass through Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Koppal, Vijaynagara, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru, and reach the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Members from Karnataka Bikku Haagu Bikkuni Sangha, Sannati Panchsheel Padayatra Sanghatane Samiti, various Dalit organisations, Buddhist organisations, and Buddha Vihar committees will join the padayatra.

Demands

Besides allocating ₹500 crore, Banthe Wara Jyothi demanded the State government allocate 200 acres of land at Kanaganahalli village for the Sannati Development Authority and the government should celebrate Samrat Ashok Sannati Utsav every year on February 12. He also urged the government to form a Buddha Development Corporation and allocate ₹1,000 crore to address various issues of the Buddha community, and also provide five to 10 acres of land for establishing Buddha Viharas in each district and taluk headquarters across the State.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:23 pm IST

