07 January 2021 00:04 IST

A book titled “Buddhism on stamps” by M. Lokeswara Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (retd.), will be released on Thursday.

According to a press report, the book release programme will be held at the Conference Hall, office of the PostMaster General (PMG), South Karnataka Region, 2nd floor, GPO, Bengaluru, at 11 a.m.

