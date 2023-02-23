BUDA to e-auction corner sites in Belagavi on February 27

February 23, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Urban Development Authority will arrange for e-auction of corner sites in Ramtheerth Nagar in the city on February 27.

Auction of corner and spare plots under the Urban Development Authority Scheme will be held online.

Details can be had from the government website (https://eproc.karnataka.gov.in). The participation fee is ₹50,000, said a release.

BUDA has been facing allegations of violating rules of transparency and fair allotment during its last e-auction. District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol has ordered an inquiry into the allegations. The status of the inquiry is yet to be made public.