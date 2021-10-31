BUDA to build shopping complex, community centre

Belagavi Urban Development Authority (BUDA) has drawn up plans to construct a shopping complex and a community centre at Ramtheerth Nagar in Belagavi.

BUDA has released tenders for these projects. The shopping complex will come up in Ramtheerth Nagar at an approximate cost of ₹2.6 crore. This will include a food street, on the lines of the popular Khau Katta in Goaves in Belagavi, built under the Smart City project.

According to the tender document, the community centre will be built at a cost of ₹4.3 crore.

The three-storeyed structure will have a community hall and a place for performing arts training and exhibition, officers said.

In South Belagavi, BUDA and Smart City Limited will work to create some people-friendly infrastructure.

A senior citizens centre will come up in South Belagavi. It will have an open air theatre for organising cultural programmes and carnivals. There will be a mini cinema theatre of around 100 seats, a music room for practice and performance of tabla, guitar, violin, mouth organ and other instruments, a library and reading room and an indoor sports room.

There will be an attached health centre with a pathology laboratory to check sugar and blood pressure levels, a Yoga and meditation hall. There will also be a food court and a Usabari Katta for sitting and chatting. Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil has held a meeting with senior citizens to collect feedback about such projects.

Newly appointed BUDA chairman Sanjay Belgaonkar said that the urban development authority will take up projects like land and apartment construction scheme in Kanabargi, an international hockey stadium and the development of parks, playgrounds and new roads across the city.