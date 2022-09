The Department of Political Science, Bangalore University, and Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Warsaw, Poland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). H.E. Thomas Lukaszuk, former ambassador of Republic of Poland to India, and faculty of Political Science and International Relations, University of Warsaw, were present at the recent signing of MoU. The session was presided by Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University. ADVERTISEMENT

