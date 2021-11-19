BTS 2021: Beyond Bengaluru Startup Grid launched, 40 startups already on board

Over 40 startups from emerging clusters like Mangaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi were felicitated at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 for becoming a part of the grid, on November 19, 2021.

Bengaluru

19 November 2021 17:34 IST

Aim is to take 5,000 startups to growth clusters across Karnataka

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), a special entity with a mandate to take enterprises beyond the State capital, launched its ‘Beyond Bengaluru Startup Grid’ to facilitate network access, market access, mentor access and investment access for startups.

“A momentum is building up in response to the ‘Beyond Bangalore’ call as the industry is increasingly willing to expand to locations outside of Bengaluru. Our goal is to take 5,000 startups to growth clusters across Karnataka. Startup Grid is a step in that direction,” said B.V. Naidu, Chairman, KDEM, on November 19.

Through ‘Beyond Bengaluru’, KDEM has the mandate to build a spoke shore strategy for enterprises, and create 10 lakh jobs and exports worth $10 billion. Over 40 startups from emerging clusters like Mangaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi were felicitated at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 for becoming a part of the grid.

Addressing participants in the leadership conclave at the tech exposition, Minister for Higher Education; IT&BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood C. N. Ashwath Narayan said, “The employment scenario in Karnataka would change with companies such as IBM (250 jobs) and GlowTouch (300 jobs) setting up their Global Delivery Centre in Mysuru, and I-Merit (150 jobs) starting operations in Hubballi.”

Sanjeev Gupta, MD & CEO, Lahari Holiday Homes, said, “In essence, Beyond Bengaluru will provide Karnataka an edge for not only retaining the top position in the country, but also growing faster in attracting investments into the State in emerging clusters.”