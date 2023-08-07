BTC: Racing comes to a halt after govt refuses to renew license

August 07, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The impasse between the State Government and the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) over shifting the race course from the heart of the city, has reared again nearly six years after the last serious trouble when racing activities had come to a standstill in the city. With the Government refusing to renew the monthly betting license since August 1, the future for the BTC remains grim.

While two racing days that remained to be completed from the summer racing season have been cancelled already, the off-course betting for the races being held in Pune and Hyderabad did not take place. The fate of off-course betting for Kolkata and Delhi races scheduled later this month hangs in balance as much as the off-course betting for races in Mysuru, Chennai, and Mumbai that are also scheduled to start later. The winter racing season in Bengaluru normally starts in November. The off-course betting is a big revenue earner for the club.

Sources privy to the development said that the Government has put forth the proposal again to shift the racing activities to outside the city and has not renewed the license for the same reason. Sources also said that as a related event, the Government is expecting the BTC to withdraw the case pertaining to shifting of the race course that is pending before the Supreme Court. In a similar fashion, the racing in Bengaluru had come to a standstill in 2017 after government refused to renew license for over four months. “No formal or informal proposal has been made for alternative land yet for any discussion to start on moving out of the current premises,” sources clarified.

On Monday, the BTC invited former office bearers of the club to discuss the imbroglio as the BTC delegation that met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday could not break the ice. BTC sources said that the special general body meeting is also likely to be convened in the coming days where the proposals will be put forth and opinion from the members are elicited.

Though the proposal to shift the race course out of the present land, which was gifted by the Maharaj of Mysuru, has been there for a few decades now. Over a decade ago, the Government had identified three parcels of land to shift the race course, but the matter did not progress due to legal hindrances.

Livelihood at stake

A former BTC chairman told The Hindu that the development will affect a large number of stakeholders in the racing, including horse owners and hundreds of those looking after the horses in the BTC stable. “On average, ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 is spent on looking after each horse every month. In many cases, the expense may go up to ₹50,000. Salaries for the workers in the stables have to be borne and without racing their livelihood is at stake,” he said.

Currently, there are about 750 horses in the BTC stables, and the club estimates that about 1,600 people are directly involved in the racing activities for their livelihood. While about 600 workers are in the stables looking after the horses, about 100 assistant trainers and rider boys work with horses even as about 600 workers operate the tote machines. Besides, there are about 300 workers in the club.

A senior office bearer in the BTC termed the decision to deny the license as a “body blow” to the racing activities in Bengaluru. “We are already in crisis with no income. The club is suffering losses to the tune of several lakhs daily. It will be difficult to sustain like this for long. Livelihood of jockeys, daily wagers, rider boys, and workers in the stable is at risk.” The office bearer said: “We are hoping that the government allows us to function subject to the outcome of the meetings. The Chief Minister is expected to call a meeting of officials and BTC representatives shortly.”