BTC issue: I will stick to PAC recommendation, says H.K. Patil

August 10, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H:K: Patil on Thursday said he would stick to the recommendations made by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State Legislature in 2020 on the cancellation of the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) licence and development of the BTC area as a park on the lines of Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens in the city.

In reply to a question on the question of non-renewal of the licence of the BTC, Mr. Patil said he would talk to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the issue.

The PAC report tabled in the Legislature in 2020 and headed by Mr. Patil had said the BTC land should be developed on the lines of Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens and Cubbon Park to strike a balance between environment and pollution and increasing green cover. The government should develop it as a park with all modern facilities. Though there have been discussions to shift the BTC since 1968, no serious attempt has been made to shift it to the outskirts of the City, it said.