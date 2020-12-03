BSY will be removed: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru

03 December 2020 22:59 IST

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is sticking to his prediction about an imminent change of leadership in the BJP government in Karnataka by claiming that the BJP central leadership is planning to remove B.S. Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah reiterated that Mr Yediyurappa will be removed. “I had said this about a month ago”, the Congress leader recalled while claiming that the BJP high command was considering the proposal.

Responding to queries, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the information about Mr. Yediyurappa’s ‘removal’ need not necessarily be communicated to him from the BJP central leadership. “There are so many other sources to get information”, he said.

Further, he described Mr. Yediyurappa as the “most incompetent” Chief Minister of Karnataka. “Even though more than a year and four months had passed since the coalition government fell, the BJP government in the State was yet to take off. There is no government in the State”, he said.

Denial

Mr. Siddaramaiah also denied accusing former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda of taking money for campaigning in favour of Congress candidate, but supporting the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Mysuru.

When reporters drew his attention to Mr. Gowda’s denial of accepting money for campaigning, he said he never made such a charge in the first place.

All that he said during themeeting held in Bengaluru recently without any media presence was that the Congress should not have entered into an alliance with the JD(S) during the Lok Sabha polls. “I said that the Congress would have won Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Tumakuru among the 5-6 seats had the party not entered into a tie-up with the JD(S)”, Mr Siddaramaiah said.

However, he drew the mediapersons’ attention to BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath’s claim that he had not received a “large sum” of money that had been sent to him by the BJP leaders through the Chief Minister’s political secretary N.R. Santosh and former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar ahead of the by-elections in Hunsur during December 2018.

“Was the money sent to him white or black? To whom was the money sent?. Was it given by Mr .Yediyurappa or somebody else. It should be probed”, Mr Siddaramaiah said, demanding a probe by the Lok Ayukta.

“If they had sent money to Hunsur, they may have also sent it to the other 14 Assembly constituencies where by-polls were held”, he said.

ST tag for Kurubas

Mr. Siddaramaiah also accused the RSS of trying to isolate him in the Kuruba community over the campaign launched by the BJP for a Scheduled Tribe tag for Kurubas.

Pointing out that the BJP was in power at the Centre and in Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah wondered what was preventing the party from taking a decision to the effect in the State Cabinet and sending the recommendation to the Centre, which will have to approve the same in Parliament.

“What is the need for them to hold conventions and take out padayatras”, he asked while claiming that the RSS, which was behind the exercise, was trying to isolate him and divide the Kuruba community.

Claiming that he had already recommended inclusion of several backward communities into the list of STs, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the reservation for ST may have to be increased from the present 3 per cent to 20 per cent.

He also said the Centre had already surpassed the Supreme Court ceiling on reservation by adding the 10 per cent quota for economically weak sections including Brahmins and Rajputs to the existing 49.5 per cent reservation.