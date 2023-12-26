BSY was involved in ₹40,000 cr. corruption in COVID management: Yatnal

December 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Belagavi/Bengaluru

Firing one more salvo at former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, his bete noir and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged on Tuesday that the BJP veteran was involved in a ₹40,000 crore scam during the COVID-19 wave in his tenure.

Speaking at Vijayapura, he said, “I know which leader has made how much money in what manner. Mr. Yediyurappa is involved in a scam of ₹40,000 crore during COVID-19. The government has procured masks worth just ₹45 at ₹485 each. The Yediyurappa-led government said it took 10,000 beds for COVID care centres. The rates fixed for renting out the beds was so high that two beds could be bought for the price of one.”

He went on to say, “The Supreme Court will be hearing corruption cases pertaining to two leaders from Karnataka. On January 5, it will hear a case of Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar’s involvement in some alleged irregularities and the next is the case pertaining to Mr. Yediyurappa.”

Responding to the allegation against Mr. Yediyurappa on the social media handle X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Mr. Yatnal to submit all the documents related to it to the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission.

Mr. Siddaramaiah argued that the allegations made by Mr. Yatnal was proof of the “40% commission” allegation that the Congress had made while in Opposition during the BJP regime. “Mr. Yatnal has given direct evidence to our claim of 40% commission government,” the Chief Minister said.

Urging Mr. Yatnal to submit documents to the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission which is probing irregularities, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “If Mr. Yatnal has any genuine intention of removing corruption, he should take his allegations to a logical end.”

