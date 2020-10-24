BSY to visit Shivamogga

Hassan

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be on a two-day visit to Shivamogga on October 25 and 26, according to a communiqué from Shivamogga district administration. The CM will reach Shivamogga at 11 a.m. on Sunday and take part in the inauguration of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavan at Gopi Shettihalli. He will lay the foundation stone for Patrika Bhavana and inaugurate the meeting hall at Sarkari Naukarara Bhavan.

The next day, the CM will take part in the programme organised in memory of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa at Soraba, online. Later, he will leave for Mysuru, the communiqué added.

