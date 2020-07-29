BSY to remain in saddle for the next three years: Murugesh Nirani

MYSURU

29 July 2020 18:58 IST

Ruling out a change of guard in the State, former Minister Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will remain in the saddle for the next three years.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru, Mr. Nirani, a BJP MLA from Bilgi in Bagalkot district, who was the Minister for Major Industries in the previous BJP government, said he had no information about the purpose behind Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s recent visit to the national capital. “But, I can clearly tell you that Mr. Yediyurappa will remain the Chief Minister for the next three years.”

Mr. Nirani said he was in Mysuru in connection with extending invitations for the resumption of the Pandavapura sugar factory. “I am far away from politics. Ask me about sugar factories and I will answer.”

Mr. Nirani said he had made it clear that he will remain in the BJP though the party did not field him in the last Assembly elections. “Even in the coming Cabinet expansion, I will become a Minister if I am given an opportunity. If not given, I will not be dissatisfied.”

Asked about the speculation over Mr. Laxman Savadi’s visit and the speculation over the change of guard in the State, Mr. Nirani said he was too small a person to talk about a change of Chief Minister.