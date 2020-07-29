BSY to remain in saddle for the next three years: Murugesh Nirani

Ruling out a change of guard in the State, former Minister Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will remain in the saddle for the next three years.
Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru, Mr. Nirani, a BJP MLA from Bilgi in Bagalkot district, who was the Minister for Major Industries in the previous BJP government, said he had no information about the purpose behind Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s recent visit to the national capital. “But, I can clearly tell you that Mr. Yediyurappa will remain the Chief Minister for the next three years.”
Mr. Nirani said he was in Mysuru in connection with extending invitations for the resumption of the Pandavapura sugar factory. “I am far away from politics. Ask me about sugar factories and I will answer.”
Mr. Nirani said he had made it clear that he will remain in the BJP though the party did not field him in the last Assembly elections. “Even in the coming Cabinet expansion, I will become a Minister if I am given an opportunity. If not given, I will not be dissatisfied.”
Asked about the speculation over Mr. Laxman Savadi’s visit and the speculation over the change of guard in the State, Mr. Nirani said he was too small a person to talk about a change of Chief Minister.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath