BSY to conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas today

Bengaluru

24 August 2020 23:49 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of the State on Tuesday.

Sources said that Mr. Yediyurappa will assess the damage to crops and properties in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Bagalkot, and Raichur districts. He will go to Belagavi and hold a meeting with Ministers and officials to obtain information about the extent of damage to crops, houses, and other properties. Later, he will survey Belagavi and Vijayapura districts from a helicopter, sources said. H will then visit the Almatti dam in Bagalkot and return to Bengaluru.

Several northern districts received heavy rain in the first and second weeks of August. The Chief Minister, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital during that time, had directed his Cabinet colleagues to visit flood-affected areas to undertake relief measures. The management of flood relief has become a political slugfest between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

The Centre had released ₹395.5 crore to the State for relief measures against its demand for a special assistance of ₹4,000 crore for taking up relief and rehabilitation measures.

Some of the northern districts, particularly Belagavi, repeatedly faced flood situation due to heavy rain. Rain has receded in some of the areas in Belagavi district only in the last few days.

On Monday, Mr. Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior officials of various departments on management of COVID-19 in the State. Following an increase in the number of cases recently, Mr. Yediyurappa has reportedly directed the officials to provide results of testing as early as possible to control the spread of the disease.