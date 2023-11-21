BSY to attend election rally in Telangana

November 21, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP veteran leader and Party Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa will participate in the election rally being organised by the Telangana unit of BJP in Zahirabad on Wednesday.

According to a communication from Mr. Yediyurappa’s office, he would be returning to Bengaluru on the same day after attending the election rally.

It may be noted that both the BJP and the Congress are trying to utilise the services of their leaders in Karnataka to campaign for the Assembly polls in Telangana. Already a slew of Congress leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan have toured different parts of Telangana for the poll campaign.

