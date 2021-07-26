BSY supporters take out march in Shikaripur

They criticise Modi, Shah

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s resignation evoked a swift reaction at Shikaripur, the constituency he represented seven times. Many of his supporters hit the streets raising slogans in his praise and criticising BJP senior leaders for making him resign. Several shopkeepers in the town pulled down shutters, closing the business for the day.

The supporters of Mr. Yediyurappa took out a march on the main streets raising slogans. They criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, maintaining that they forced the Chief Minister to resign. “Mr. Yediyurappa has built the party in the State. When the party could choose an octogenarian like Sridharan to project as Chief Ministerial candidate of Kerala, why cannot Mr. Yediyurappa continue in the post to complete the term”, asked one of the protesters.

The workers burnt portraits of C.P. Yogeshwar and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, blaming them for Mr. Yediyurappa’s resignation.

Nagendra, an autorickshaw driver, said Mr. Yediyurappa had brought several development works for the constituency. “He had introduced many welfare programmes in his tenure. The party forced him to resign. As he wept while delivering his speech at the programme to commemorate the anniversary of the government, we sympathised with him”, he said.

There was hardly any response in other parts of Shivamogga. Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa, speaking to the media, said he also personally felt that Mr. Yediyurappa should have been allowed to continue in the position. “As a disciplined soldier of the party, he has obeyed the directions. Whether he is CM or not, he continues to be our leader. He has the power to bring a party to power”, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA of Bhadravati B.K. Sangameshwara said Mr. Yediyurappa had to resign because of the corruption charges. “His own party has forced him to resign. The Congress did not have any role in it”, he said.