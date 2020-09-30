BSY still keen on New Delhi visit

Amidst speculation that announcement of the bypolls to the Assembly and the biennial elections to the Legislative Council may come in the way of ministerial expansion, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he would contact the BJP central leaders in a day or two.
“After getting the permission of our leaders in Delhi, I will go and hold consultations on ministerial expansion and other issues,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru. He said he would take up expansion soon after his Delhi visit and that he was in touch with the Delhi leaders.
Though Mr. Yediyurappa had on Tuesday said that he would visit New Delhi to consult the party high command, the announcement of bypoll dates later in the day raised doubts on whether it would be possible. However, he indicated that he was firm on visiting the central leaders. Party insiders say that the ball is now clearly in the court of the party high command.
