BSY should take all-party team to seek flood aid from Centre: Siddaramaiah

Expressing dissatisfaction over the way flood relief work is being handled, Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah said on Monday that both the Union and State governments were insensitive to the people’s woes.

“Around 2.5 lakh houses collapsed in the recent floods. Standing crops on around 20 lakh acres were destroyed. Many villages were flooded. I have never seen a flood of this magnitude in my life. Yet, the Union and the State governments are indifferent. This government doesn’t have eyes to see and ears to listen to the people’s sufferings. Its skin is thick and insensitive. Fifty days have passed [since the flooding]. The Union government should have declared it a national calamity by now. They didn’t do it. It has not released a single rupee for flood relief,” he said.

He said that when the State was hit by floods in 2009, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had visited the flood-hit areas and announced assistance of ₹1,600 crore on the spot. This time, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman came and went without any relief announcement, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. “I suggested calling an Assembly session to discuss the issue and pass a resolution to pressure the Union government. If Yediyurappa doesn’t have enough courage to stand before Narendra Modi and demand funds for taking up flood relief work. I suggest that he take an all-party delegation to do the same,” he said.

He was addressing presspersons at the VIP Circuit House at Yermarus on the outskirts of Raichur before visiting flood-hit areas in the district.

‘Bring back ballot papers’

To a query, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he, like others, has a strong suspicion that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He demanded that the Election Commission (EC) announce a rollback to ballot paper-based elections.

“I can’t understand why the EC is not going back to ballot papers despite the strong demand from various national and regional parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and communist parties. Why are they particular about the use of EVMs? Let it become transparent [again],” he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the Prime Minister, after assuming power, has being misusing constitutional bodies, including the EC, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax Department and even the Reserve Bank of India. “Never in history has something like this happened. It is very dangerous to democracy,” he said. He also called the BJP government a minority one formed unethically by poaching MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) with the promise of money and power. “They came through the back door to form government. The Congress will win all the 15 seats in the byelections. There will be no majority for any party and mid-term elections will be inevitable,” he said.