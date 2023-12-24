BSY says Siddaramaiah has toned down posture on hijab ban after BJP’s criticism

December 24, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Continuing the attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the hijab ban, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the Chief Minister had gone back on his statement after the BJP attacked him.

“We are not opposed to minorities. Mr. Siddaramaiah should stop sowing the seeds of hatred. It will also not help. Because we all opposed it, he has gone back on his statement,” Mr. Yediyurappa told presspersons in Davangere on Sunday.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok told presspersons in Bengaluru that the Congress was peddling communal politics by eulogising Tipu Sultan, who was communal and was opposed to Kannada.

In Mandya district, right-wing leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said that Hindus would wear kesari shawls if the hijab is allowed. “When there is a rule on uniform and everyone is asked to wear it, why is it (hijab) being allowed? If you allow hijab, we will wear kesari shawl.”

In Sirsi, former Union Minister and Uttara Kannada MP Anantkumar Hegde also slammed the government for allegedly raking up the hijab issue again and glorifying Tipu Sultan.