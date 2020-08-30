BSY says Koppal will have country’s first toy-manufacturing cluster

A file photo of an artisan making Kinhal toys.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for manufacturing toys locally, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa showcased Karnataka’s efforts to set up a toy-manufacturing cluster at Koppal, already known for its Kinhal toys.

“In line with PM’s vision of vocal for local and boosting toy manufacturing, Koppal will have India’s first toy-manufacturing cluster. With the ecosystem to support the toy cluster in place, this 400-acre SEZ will have top-class infrastructure and generate 40,000 jobs in 5 years,” he tweeted.

Responding to Mr. Yediyurappa’s tweet, Mr. Modi tweeted: “Happy to see the states responding enthusiastically to the clarion call of making India a toy production hub.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took to Twitter to praise Karnataka’s efforts.

“Good step forward in support of #VocalforLocal. Indian artisans have skills and are sensitive to eco -friendly use of materials. A welcome initiative.”

Meanwhile, RSS national organising secretary B.L. Santhosh also tweeted: “Big step in the direction of #AatmaNirbharBharat. Toy manufacturing cluster is announced by @BSYBJP. Along with Morbi and Gujarat, Koppal will also make a mark on global map. Well done Sir”.