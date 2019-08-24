BSY returns without meeting central leaders in New Delhi

The reported efforts by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to arrange a meeting between the disqualified MLAs and the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership did not materialise in New Delhi on Friday. Following this, he had to return to Bengaluru.

The disqualified MLAs have been camping in New Delhi since Wednesday while Mr. Yediyurappa reached the capital on Thursday night hoping to meet central leaders, especially BJP national president Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister had wanted to discuss the concerns of the disqualified MLAs, particularly about their future and their demand for reserving a few plum portfolios for them.

However, the party central leadership is said to be of the view that it is better to take up the issue after legal clarity emerges on the political status of the disqualified MLAs.

A BJP State unit leader pointed out that since the case is expected to come up before the Supreme Court on Monday, the party central leadership is unlikely to meet them just yet.

Earlier in the day, newly inducted Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan reportedly held a round of consultations with the disqualified MLAs and assured them that their interests would be protected. But, when they were not satisfied with his assurances, Mr. Yediyurappa himself is learnt to have met them to give reassurance.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yediyurappa is also learnt to have been keen on consulting the central leaders on allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted Ministers. He had wanted to apprise them about several senior MLAs expressing dissatisfaction over missing out on ministerial berths. But it looks as if Mr. Yediyurappa will have to manage these issues by himself, at least for the next few days, sources in the party said.

Sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa said the portfolios are expected to be allocated in a day or two.