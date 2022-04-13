BSY refuses to comment on Patil’s death

Special Correspondent April 13, 2022 21:54 IST

Special Correspondent April 13, 2022 21:54 IST

He did not visit the family of the deceased

He did not visit the family of the deceased

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has refused to comment on the death of civil contractor Santosh K. Patil. When asked about Patil’s death, Mr. Yediyurappa just said “No comments.”. The former Chief Minister who is in Belagavi to participate in a two-day core committee meeting of the BJP to deliberate on election strategy, neither visited the house of Patil nor met any of his relatives. Patil, a Panchamasali Lingayat, had mentioned in his “death note” (a WhatsApp message) that he would request senior Lingayat leaders such as Mr. Yediyurappa to take care of his wife and their infant son.



Our code of editorial values