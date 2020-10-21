BSY raised 1.3 lakh crore in a year: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that within a year and three months of his tenure, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had raised loans to the tune of ₹1.3 lakh crore putting more burden on the people of the State.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that after coming to power, Mr. Yediyurappa had raised ₹46,000 crore during 2019-20 and as per the budget announcement for 2020-21 ₹52,000 crore was raised as loan. “And now in the additional budget another ₹33,000 crore loan is being raised,” he said.

He said people affected by last year’s floods were yet to get relief as there were no funds. “According to an estimate, the loss due to rains and floods in September and October is estimated to be around ₹15,000 crore. This is apart from the loss incurred during August rains. However, the Centre has not released anything for flood relief and none of the Central Ministers have paid a visit to Karnataka although the State has witnessed worst floods,” he said.

Referring to the aerial survey of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and review meeting with officials, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that officials would not give the factual report as none had time to visit places and collect ground report. Those who have been affected by the rains and floods would be able to give the actual report and one needed to speak to them, he said adding that he would be visiting the flood-hit districts of Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur and Kalaburagi on October 25 and 26.

On the statements by BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister Ashwanthnarayan, and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy about alleged harassment to Deve Gowda family and related issues, Mr. Siddaramaih hit back saying that all were lies of the ‘election times’. “If anything of that sort had happened, why Mr. Kumaraswamy was silent for over one year. What is the intention behind speaking now? And moreover who is Mr. Kateel to speak on behalf of Mr. Deve Gowda. Mr. Deve Gowda was in politics much before Mr. Kateel was born,” he said.

Regarding Mr. Ashwathnarayan’s statement about release of audio clips, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the Minister to first respond to the audio and video clips that were presented on the floor of the House during formation of the BJP government in the State.

On Congress leader Zameer Ahmed’s statement that Mr. Siddaramaiah would be the next CM, he said he would not react to it. Moreover, the chief minister would be chosen by the high command based on the opinion of the legislative party.