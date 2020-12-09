BSY promises immediate approval of ₹1,100 crore for Kalyana Karnataka

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that he would approve the ₹1,100-crore action plan for the development of Kalyana Karnataka on Thursday.

Replying to discussion on supplementary estimates, the Chief Minister said the financial allocation would also be made without delay. This was welcomed by the members from the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Earlier in the day. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had written to the Chief Minister demanding that the allocation of ₹1,500 crore announced close to nine months ago be released immediately and works initiated. He had accused the government of undermining the special status accorded to the region under 37-J by such “neglect”.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the government had paid social security pensions to all eligible beneficiaries till October. He expressed concern that despite this, there was a feeling that the payment of social security pensions had been pending. This was mainly due to the efforts being made by the government to link the beneficiaries with their Aadhaar cards, he said.