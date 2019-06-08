BSY: Officials ‘need a slap’ for neglecting relief work

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, who visited drought-hit areas between Mudgal and Lingsugur town in Raichur district on Saturday, lost his cool while interacting with officials and said they “need a slap” for neglecting relief work.

However, he later regretted his statement. “I lost my temper when residents poured out their woes,” he said. He discussed drinking water crisis and other drought-related projects taken up so far with villagers, and most of them accused officials of neglect despite several complaints.

Residents of Chattar Tanda complained that officials had not taken any action to alleviate the drinking water crisis but the officials denied the allegations. It was at this point that Mr. Yeddyurappa lost his temper.

He criticised the State government saying that it had failed completely in taking up drought-related projects.