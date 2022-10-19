Karnataka

BSY meets MoEF

Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has appealed to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav to allow the diversion of 9,272.11 acres of forest land in Shivamogga for the rehabilitation of families affected by the Sharavathi Valley hydro project.

He submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister in the presence of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The families affected by the hydroelectric project were rehabilitated between 1958 and 1969 through different orders. However, the lands they were allotted continued to remain forest land as they were not denotified by the Union government. Hence, the lands were not mutated and the names of the beneficiaries were not included in the revenue records. The Karnataka High Court too had taken objection to the allotment of land to the farmers without approval from the Centre.

The former Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to look into the proposal submitted by the State government on this issue and do the needful at the earliest.


