BSY may resign after State Budget: Siddaramaiah

MYSURU

13 January 2021 22:24 IST

Even though he admitted that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa may have received a fresh lease of life to continue in the top post for some more time, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Lingayat strongman may have been asked to resign after presenting the State Budget.

When reporters reminded Mr. Siddaramaiah of his prediction about change of leadership in the BJP government in the State, the Congress leader said Mr. Yediyurappa may continue for a few more days as the party’s central leadership had permitted him to expand the Cabinet.

But, he contended that he had earlier received information that Mr. Yediyurappa had been asked to resign. “Probably, he has said that he will resign after presenting the Budget,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

