BSY loyalists Renukacharya, Jeevaraj appointed political secretaries to CM

30 September 2021 21:49 IST

It is being seen as an effort to placate Yediyurappa camp

Ahead of the byelections to two Assembly seats, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appointed two leaders from the camp of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as his political secretaries.

Former Ministers M.P. Renukacharya and D.N. Jeevaraj, who have been appointed as political secretaries, had earlier served in the same post when Mr. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister.

Coming just ahead of the commencement of filing of nominations for the bypolls from Friday, the move is being seen in political circles as an effort to placate the followers of Mr. Yediyurappa and ensure that they work actively on ground. Victory in these two seats is crucial for the Chief Minister, particularly with Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing that the BJP would face the 2023 Assembly elections under him, observed a senior party leader.

Though Mr. Bommai is supposed to be the political protégée of Mr. Yediyurappa, there is apprehension in the latter’s camp that the former is steadily charting his own political course.

In this context, this is an effort by the Chief Minister to send a message of unity in the party, observed another BJP leader. In fact, soon after the announcement of the byelection dates, the Chief Minister said the party would go to the bypolls “under collective leadership”.

However, a section of the leaders in Mr. Yediyurappa’s camp are still confused. Knowing well that the party high command plays its cards close to its chest, they wonder if the move is, on the contrary, an effort to isolate Mr. Yediyurappa from his camp. “Though Mr. Yediyurappa has said that his son B.Y. Vijayendra will not contest the bypolls, there is still some expectation in this regard. But what if the party high command does not consider him for the candidature this time?” asked a BJP MLA from north Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held a meeting with several party MLAs and MPs on Thursday as part of his earlier promise to dedicate some time for the party legislators on every Thursday. He is learnt to have assured them of not discriminating against them while releasing funds for the development of constituencies.

Amid these developments, the Chief Minister is expected to visit New Delhi next week during which he would hold consultations on the party’s strategy for the bypolls.

Arun Singh to arrive on Sunday

The BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, is arriving in Bengaluru on Sunday to hold consultations on selection of candidates for the byelections.

The BJP core committee is expected to meet in his presence for selection of candidates. However, the party State unit would only recommend the names of candidates to the party high command which would take a final call on the selection.

While a notification on the bypolls will be issued on October 1, October 8 is the last day for filing nominations.