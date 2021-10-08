BSY lays foundation stone for Akkamahadevi statue

Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for a 66-ft tall statue of Akkamahadevi, a prominent poet of 12th century Vachana movement, at Uduthadi in Shikaripur taluk on Friday. Along with the statue, there will be a cave-like structure and idols representing other Shivasharanas, the contemporaries of Akkamahadevi.

Mr. Yediyurappa said Uduthadi, the native place of Akkamahadevi, would be developed into a major tourist centre. The State Government had earmarked funds required for the project. Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra had taken special care to develop the place. “Within one-and-half-a-years, the development works will be completed”, he said.

Lok Sabha member Raghavendra and others were present at the programme.