BSY launches ‘Modi Yug Utsav’

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated “Modi Yug Utsav” in Krishnaraja constituency here, marking the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yediyurappa said the country was developing fast under the leadership of Mr. Modi and lauded hs vision for the country.

S.A. Ramdas, MLA, who spoke about the 20-day event in his constituency, said the event that concludes on October 6 comprises five programmes.

He lauded Mr Yediyurappa for his welfare programmes, including Bhagyalakshmi scheme. The event also gives a peek into the schemes launched by the Centre as well as the State governments.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha spoke about the projects launched by the NDA government led by Mr. Narendra Modi and added that the expansion work of the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway was expected to be completed before the next Assembly polls. He also highlighted the schemes launched by the Centre.

On the occasion a booklet on the utsav was released.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and others were present.