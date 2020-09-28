BSY invites farmers’ leaders again for consultations

28 September 2020 17:36 IST

Says he is ready for changes in laws to help farmers

Bengaluru

Amidst protests by farmers against amendments to the APMC act and Land Reforms Act, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said he was ready for effecting any changes to help the farming community if farmers’ leaders came for consultations with him.“I appeal to farmers’ leaders not to push farmers into unnecessary confusion, and instead come for consultations with me again,” he told a press conference in Bengaluru, adding he was ready for changes in the legislations if they help the farming community.

He alleged that farmers’ leaders who met him earlier for consultations did not offer any suggestions. “They were not willing to take up any discussion as they had already made up their mind to hold a protest,” he said. “At least after the protest, let them come up for consultations.”

Advertising

Advertising

At the same time, he maintained that both the legislations had been amended in the interests of farmers. “The amendments to the APMC Act would remove restrictions that farmers should sell their produce only in the APMCs. They are free to sell their produce anywhere and to anybody who gives them remunerative prices,” he said.

“I have got first hand experience of APMCs as I have sold my produce at these marketing yards and also served as chairman of APMC. They are in the clutches of middlemen,” he said. However, the APMCs would not be abolished, he said, and also reiterated that the payment of minimum support price through revolving fund operated from the cess collected from APMCs would not be affected.

Similarly, amendment to the Land Reforms Act had ensured that anybody could take up farming unlike the earlier system of only those from farming families being allowed to buy farm land, he said. He pointed out that the government had retained the earlier ceiling of 54 acres that could be owned by a family of five persons.

The amendments had imposed conditions such as not using irrigated land for other purposes. It had also barred purchasing of lands belonging to SC/ST communities for non-agri purposes, he said and claimed that care had been taken to protect the interests of small and marginal farmers. Using the land, which is unfit for agriculture, to set up industries will help provide employment to thousands of people, he said.

He alleged that it was the Congress that had allowed private companies such as Reliance to sell farmers’ produce in their stalls. He appealed to farmers to wait for six months to a year to see the positive impact of amendments to the above two Acts.