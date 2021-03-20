‘BSY indulging in adjustment politics’

A H Vishwanath, who addressed a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday.

MYSURU

20 March 2021 22:42 IST

Vishwanath accuses CM of ‘covering up’ for Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy

A.H. Vishwanath, former Minister and BJP MLC, on Saturday questioned the need to have brought down the erstwhile coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S) in the State, while hitting out at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for allegedly covering up the wrongdoings of former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath once again trained his guns at the Chief Minister and said the State was not run by a BJP government, but by “a type of national government” headed by Mr. Yediyurappa.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah protects Mr. Kumaraswamy and the latter returns the favour. Both of them together protect Mr Yediyurappa. All of them are practising adjustment politics to cover up their corrupt practices,” he rued, before wondering aloud for the reasons behind them to have brought down the coalition Government headed by Mr Kumaraswamy.

He said there had been “adjustment” politics not only for corruption, but also in the sleaze CD episode involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was incidentally one of the coalition MLAs involved in bringing down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah was playing “adjustment politics” to cover up the alleged Arkavathi Layout denotification case, Mr. Kumaraswamy was doing the same to hide the alleged phone tapping case. Referring to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s tweet asking for a vaccine for the BJP government’s corruption in Karnataka, Mr. Vishwanath sought to question who destroyed the “vaccine” called Lokayukta and accused the Congress leader of sounding the death knell of Lokayukta just to cover up his alleged corruption in the Arkavathi case.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, responding to the allegation, wondered what moral right a person who resigned as JD(S) State unit president to join the BJP have to talk about “adjustment politics”.