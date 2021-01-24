BSY has neglected development of Hassan district: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has said that B.S. Yediyurappa had neglected the development of Hassan district whenever he became Chief Minister.

Speaking to presspersons here on Sunday, he said the JD(S) did not discriminate against any district during its rule in the State. “I’m not envious of Shivamogga’s development during Mr. Yediyurappa’s rule. But not providing funds for development works in Hassan is not fair. The previous coalition government had approved the development of Channapatna tank in Hassan at a cost of ₹ 144 crore. But now the amount has been diverted to other tanks. With that, the work proposed to develop Hassan as a tourist centre has suffered,” he said.

Referring to Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda’s opposition to the project, Mr. Deve Gowda said he would appeal to the BJP MLA to join hands for the development of the city. Many projects, including Hassan airport and improvement of Bilikere-Belur road had been delayed as the successive governments did not give attention. During H.D. Kumaraswamy’s rule, land was earmarked for IIT in Hassan. However, the parties which came to power later did not implement it, he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda said he had sought time to meet Chief Minister on Monday in Bengaluru along with JD(S) MLAs on the pending projects in Hassan. “If the CM agrees to meet, I will discuss these projects with him. JD(S) MLAs had planned to stage a protest. I feel discussing the issue during the legislature session would be better,” he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda also said Mr. Yediyurappa had a term until 2023. “The JD(S) had never attempted to disturb him since he took over the CM’s office. He will complete the term,” he said.