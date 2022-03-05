BSY has a vision for future generations, says Bommai

CM felicitates Yediyurappa for granting funds for water project

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa is a statesman with a vision for future generations. He was speaking after felicitating Mr. Yediyurappa at Shikaripura on Saturday.

“An ordinary politician takes decisions with an eye on the coming elections. But only a statesman takes up work keeping future generations in mind. Mr. Yediyurappa is one such statesman we have”, said Mr. Bommai. Throughout his career, Mr. Yediyurappa had worked for the welfare of farmers and the backward sections of society. When he took oath as Chief Minister in 2008, his first decision in the Cabinet was to provide free power for farmers. Again when he assumed office in 2019, his first decision was to enhance the financial component under Kisan Samman yojna by ₹4,000. It benefited over 58 lakh farmers in the state.

Mr. Bommai said the people of Shikaripur were fortunate to have a leader like Mr. Yediyuappa to represent them. The State was also fortunate to have his leadership. He had always stood in favour of the State and the party. “Even after giving up the post, Mr. Yediyurappa said he will tour the State and strengthen the party. Without his blessings I would have not come up in politics and assumed the positions I have done so far”, he said.

The programme was organised to felicitate Mr. Yediyurappa for granting funds to fill up 250 tanks in Shikaripur taluk by bringing water from Tungabhadra river. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Lok Sabha members B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivakumar Udasi, legislators Hartal Halappa, Ashok Naik, Rudre Gowda, D.S.Arun, M.P.Renukacharya, and Bharati Shetty, and others were present.