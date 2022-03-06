Karnataka

BSY hands over cheque to Harsha’s family

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: The Hindu
The Hindu Bureau Hassan March 06, 2022 13:27 IST
Updated: March 06, 2022 13:27 IST

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on March 6, handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakhs to the family members of Harsha, Hindutva activist, who was murdered on February 20.

The State Government had announced a compensation of ₹25 lakhs to the family. The former CM handed over the cheque to Harsha's father Nagaraj, in the presence of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra. Mr. Yediyurappa said Harsha was murdered because he was growing as a prominent Hindutva leader.

