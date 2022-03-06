BSY hands over cheque to Harsha’s family
Harsha was allegedly murdered during the ongoing religious conflict in the State
Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on March 6, handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakhs to the family members of Harsha, Hindutva activist, who was murdered on February 20.
The State Government had announced a compensation of ₹25 lakhs to the family. The former CM handed over the cheque to Harsha's father Nagaraj, in the presence of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra. Mr. Yediyurappa said Harsha was murdered because he was growing as a prominent Hindutva leader.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.