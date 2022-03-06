BSY hands over cheque to Harsha’s family

Harsha was allegedly murdered during the ongoing religious conflict in the State

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on March 6, handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakhs to the family members of Harsha, Hindutva activist, who was murdered on February 20.

The State Government had announced a compensation of ₹25 lakhs to the family. The former CM handed over the cheque to Harsha's father Nagaraj, in the presence of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra. Mr. Yediyurappa said Harsha was murdered because he was growing as a prominent Hindutva leader.